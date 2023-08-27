''Bohot Khushi Hui'': Pakistani TV Anchors Applaud India For Chandrayaan-3's Success

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

India achieved a historic milestone on August 23 as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's southern pole. India's triumph garnered global attention, with leading news outlets praising ISRO's ground-breaking achievement and congratulating the country. Now, a video has surfaced on social media, showing India receiving praise from an unexpected quarter, Pakistan.

In the video that is being widely shared, two news anchors identified as Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan were seen cheering India and urging their fellow countrymen to break free from internal conflicts. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of this video, which is going viral.

Highlighting the stark contrast between India's space exploration success and Pakistan's focus on internal issues, the anchor identified as Huma Amir Shah said, "India chaand pe pohoch gaya, hum beech mein hi phasein huye hai. Apne hi ladaio mein pade hue hai. We really need to broaden our horizons (India has reached the moon, we are stuck here. We are so busy with our own fights, we really need to broaden our horizons)''.

Watch the video here:

Kaam aisa karo ki dushman bhi taarif kre. pic.twitter.com/dUIZJC5xLI — Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) August 25, 2023

"Talking of India being on chaand... kya visual tha, hume yaha baite hue khushi ho rahi hai (what a sight, we are happy witnessing it right from sitting here in the studio)," the anchor added.

"From a regional perspective, it is commendable. Otherwise, we don't really expect it from our region, our nations. We tend to assume that the West could've achieved such a thing, or Russia, or even China. But it is India that managed to do it. We talk about a constant battle between the two countries when in reality this (lunar landing) is something we should actually become competitive about," the anchor added further.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, also congratulated the Indian scientists and praised the moon landing. Earlier, he also suggested that Pakistan's media should broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing program.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world ... good luck."

Chandrayaan-3, the spacecraft, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14.