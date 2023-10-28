Viral 'Pawri Girl' From Pakistan Shares Wedding Pics, But There's A Twist

Dananeer Mobeen, the 'Pawri Girl' from Pakistan has shared some wedding pictures.

Remember Dananeer Mobeen, the 'Pawri Girl' from Pakistan, who shot to fame after her video went viral? She has now shared some wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. It appeared as if Ms Mobeen had tied the knot, but there is a twist – it was all for her role in a TV drama.

Following her rise to fame, Dananeer Mobeen received an offer to play the female lead in the Pakistani TV drama series, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri. Both the show and her character were admired by the audience. In recognition of her outstanding performance, she was honoured with the ‘Best Emerging Actress' award at Pakistan's Lux Style Awards recently.

The final episode of Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri was aired on October 27. Ms Mobeen shared some moments from the last episode to bid farewell to the audience. The pictures show the main characters, Zobia and Saim, getting married and set for their happily ever after.

Fans were delighted to see the show ending on a happy note. Ms Mobeen's post included seven slides, featuring her as the bride and Khushhal Khan as her husband in the drama's final episode.

"Andddd they lived happily ever after. Sachhi muhabbat mill hee jaati haai. What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya," read the caption to the post.

"I hope Zubia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab kee, Zubia," she wrote.

Fans found the last episode absolutely "wonderful" and sought a second season of the drama.

“Ending like the audience's choice.What a wonderful ending! This drama was an emotion. Will definitely love to watch 'Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri season 2',” read a comment on YouTube.

Another wrote, “Let's vote for season 2.”

The fans had closely followed Saim and Zobia's love story. One user commented, "The dramatisation was better than the novel."

“This is by far the best ending of any Pakistani drama,” read another remark.

The audience was all praises for Ms Mobeen and Mr Khan's acting. “Dananeer Mobeen and Khushal Khan deserve awards for their amazing performances in MGM,” wrote a fan.

The Hum TV drama revolved around the love story of a young couple, played by Dananeer Mobeen and Khushhal Khan.