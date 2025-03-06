Advertisement

Viral Images Show Elon Musk With "Hitler" Haircut. Here's A Fact-Check

The images show Musk with the sides and lower back of his head shaved while the top remains intact and swept to one side similar to the German dictator's hairdo.

The viral moment came weeks after Musk faced backlash for a controversial hand gesture.
New Delhi:

Old photographs of Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a distinct haircut have gone viral, with many comparing it to that of Adolf Hitler. The images show Musk with the sides and lower back of his head shaved while the top remains intact and swept to one side – similar to the German dictator's hairdo.

The photos date back to 2021 when the billionaire flew to Miami on a private jet to attend the Art Basel international art fair. He was photographed at the airport, accompanied by his son, X AE A-XII, and his Shiba Inu dog, Marvin.

Social media users were quick to react to the resurfaced pictures, thinking they were recent.

One post on X read: “Elon Musk debuts 2016 OG MAGA Hitler youth haircut.”

A user joked, “Musk told the barber to only shave his real hair. They left the toupee part alone.”

Someone compared Musk's hairstyle to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Another said, “Elon unveiled his new hairstyle today called the Himmler.”

The viral moment came weeks after Musk faced backlash for a controversial hand gesture he made at a rally celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. During his speech, he placed his right hand over his heart before extending his arm outward, a move some historians and social media users identified with the “Sieg Heil” salute.

Addressing the controversy on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk clarified his actions, saying, "I hope people realise I'm not a Nazi." He defended the gesture, insisting it was made in a positive spirit. He said that being a Nazi is about committing atrocities like genocide and starting wars, not about gestures, mannerisms, or fashion choices.

