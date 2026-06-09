Watch: Gorilla's Human-Like Reaction After Fight With Mate Wins Internet

A video of a gorilla appearing to be lost in deep contemplation after a disagreement with his mate has taken social media by storm, with thousands of users saying the animal's expression is "painfully relatable."

The star of the viral clip is Kiyomasa, a 13-year-old male western lowland gorilla born on November 1, 2012, at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, Japan. Kiyomasa is the son of the world-famous silverback gorilla Shabani, whose striking looks earned him a global fan following.

The now-viral one-minute video shows Kiyomasa sitting alone in what many viewers have described as a classic "thinking pose." With his right arm folded across his body and his left hand resting on his mouth, the gorilla appears to be staring into the distance, looking unusually pensive.

According to reports, the footage was captured shortly after Kiyomasa had a spat with his mate, a detail that only added fuel to the internet's imagination.

As the clip spread across X, users flooded the comments section with jokes and comparisons to human relationships.

"This is how I look after taking a joke too far with my wife," one user wrote.

"My husband gives the exact expression when he loses an argument with me and moves to the other room. IMO, it's universal!!" another commented.

"Kiyomasa gotta be the funniest gorilla ever, man. Most relatable f***ing moment ever and it's going more and more viral," a third user said.

Another joked, "Dude's too human to be stuck in a zoo. He's got more going on in his head than half the people on EBT."

The clip has struck a chord online because of how uncannily human Kiyomasa appears. Whether he's genuinely reflecting on his disagreement or simply resting in a comfortable position, internet users have already decided on their own explanation.

For many viewers, the gorilla's expression perfectly captures the feeling of replaying an argument long after it's over, making Kiyomasa one of the internet's most relatable viral stars this week.