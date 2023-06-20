Violent Attack Caught On Camera: Elderly Woman Dragged Out Of Home In France

The police said the attacker is French and born in Bordeaux in 1993.

A horrific video of an attack on an elderly woman and her granddaughter in France has surfaced on social media. It shows a man entering a house and dragging the old woman and the child out on the street and throwing them on the ground. The video has been posted on Twitter by many notable personalities, including Jordan Bardella, a Member of the European Parliament. According to his tweet, the incident took place in Bordeaux, a port city in southern France.

"These images of a gratuitous attack targeting a woman and a young girl in Bordeaux are terrifying. I don't want a France where you can be attacked, for nothing, on your doorstep. Never get used to this," the politician said, according to a translated version of his tweet posted in French.

Ces images d'une attaque gratuite ciblant une femme et une fillette à Bordeaux sont terrifiantes.



Je ne veux pas d'une France où l'on peut être agressé, pour rien, sur le pas de sa porte.



Ne nous habituons jamais à ça. pic.twitter.com/pDuMXUJYwH — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) June 19, 2023

As the video starts, the woman and her granddaughter are seen standing on the doorstep looking out. They sot a woman lurking nearby and decide to go inside and lock the door.

Sensing that he has been spotted, the man moves quickly towards the house as the woman and the little girl go back inside. The man prevents them from shutting the door, leading to a brief struggle.

The attacker finally forces his way in and drags out the woman, who according to Newsweek was 73-year-old. The man throws the woman and her grandchild onto the ground.

He is see picking up the young girl and throwing her again, before picking something up off the ground and running off.

According to Newsweek, the video and witness statements led the police to quickly arrest the suspect, whose name hasn't been released.

The police said he is French and born in Bordeaux in 1993. The man was known to the police, the Newsweek report said, citing cable network BFM TV.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital, and there is no update about her condition.