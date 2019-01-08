Vikram Misri Takes Charge As India's New Ambassador To China

Before his appointment as India's ambassador to China, Mr. Misri served as Indian envoy in Myanmar.

India appoints a new ambassador to China. Vikram Misri took charge of the post yesterday and met top Chinese officials during which they discussed Sino-India ties.

Mr. Misri presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Deputy Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

He met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and exchanged views on India-China bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy, Beijing tweeted.

A 1989-batch India Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Mr. Misri 54, replaced Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

Mr. Misri has taken the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.

He has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

He has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

He was born on November 7, 1964 in Srinagar. He did his schooling from the Scindia School in Gwalior and earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the Hindu College, University of Delhi. Mr. Misri is also an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.