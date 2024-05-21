Vietnam Teacher Sits On 5-Year-Old Boy, Hits Face And Forces Him To Eat Oranges

It is not clear what punishment the teacher will receive.(Representative pic)

A kindergarten teacher in Vietnam has sparked anger online after she sat on a 5-year-old boy, held him down and forced him to eat oranges. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the teacher, identified as Lam Thi Bach Nga, is the owner of Ti Bo Kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City. She was caught by the security camera in April. She was filmed hitting the boy and forcing him to eat the fruit by pushing him to the ground and sitting on top of him.

"Seeing my kid being pressed down and beaten up, I felt very sad. I trembled all over when I saw the video clip," the boy's mother, Thanh Hong, said, as per SCMP. She said that her son's physical health is now stable, but he remains restless and uneasy.

"He often cries in his sleep," Ms Thanh said. "The kindergarten's management once ensured us that teachers here never beat kids. I had never expected that my child would be abused by his teacher," she continued. Ms Thanh added that her son would be staying home until he feels better and can return to school.

The clip also captured the teacher hitting another boy in a corner of the classroom. She allegedly slapped his face and hit his head with a plastic object. Moreover, the teacher reportedly tried to offer compensation to the family of the 5-year-old boy, however, an agreement was not reached.

SCMP reported that the local authority has ordered the kindergarten to suspend its operations. It has also suggested parents transfer their children to another nursery. "We will deal with the case seriously and will definitely not show any leniency," Lam Dinh Thang, a local government official, said.

It is not clear what punishment, if any, the teacher will receive.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, a Chinese college student with heart disease died after being forced by her teacher to take part in sports activities, as per her family. The first-year student at Baicheng Medical College in northeastern Jilin province experienced the seizure on April 12 while out for a run with her classmates. After being brought to the hospital, the teenager with the last name Zhao died two days later.

