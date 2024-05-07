Chinese Teen Dies Of Heart Attack After Being Forced To Exercise By Teacher

The teen died two days later after being brought to the hospital.

In a shocking incident, a Chinese college student with heart disease died after being forced by her teacher to take part in sports activities, as per her family. According to the South China Morning Post, the first-year student at Baicheng Medical College in northeastern Jilin province experienced the seizure on April 12 while out for a run with her classmates. After being brought to the hospital, the teenager with the last name Zhao died two days later.

Wang, her aunt, submitted medical documents to prove her heart problem to the college in 2023 and was allowed an exclusion from sporting activities. However, according to the teen's aunt, her tutor Song, told her to start jogging because he was "targeting" her.

She claimed that Song's dissatisfaction with her niece was caused by an incident at the start of April in which he suggested that Zhao should offer his wife some live fish as a gift. The teen placed an online order for the same but the fish came dead. She said that the teacher also removed Zhao from the position of class monitor. "The teacher was angry and made everything difficult for our kid. He said her heart disease document was fake. So she must run every day," the aunt said.

On April 12, when Zhao fell during the running event, the teacher warned other students not to come near her. A classmate claims that instead of calling the emergency services right away, he spoke with the college administration."If we had made the effort to rescue her in time, I think it would have been effective. But the tutor wouldn't let us get near her," the student said.

An official from the college confirmed that the teen had died of a heart disease. "The police are investigating the case and we are cooperating," they said.