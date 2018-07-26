Vietnam Jet Fighter Crashes, Killing Two Armymen

The official, who didn't want to be named, said no one on the ground was hurt in the crash.

World | | Updated: July 26, 2018 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vietnam Jet Fighter Crashes, Killing Two Armymen

An official said no one on the ground was hurt in the crash (Representational)

Hanoi: 

A military jet fighter cashed in northern Vietnam on Thursday, killing two servicemen on board, a local official said.

"It crashed in a hilly area in Nghia Dan district around lunch time," an official with the district told Reuters. Nghia Dan district in located in Nghe An province, around 300 km (186 miles) south of Hanoi.

The official, who didn't want to be named, said no one on the ground was hurt in the crash.

"It's not clear yet why it crashed," the official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vietnamjet crashesNghia Dan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................