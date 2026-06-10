Video: US Man Hides In Swamp During Police Chase, Alligator Finds Him

What began as a routine police chase in US' Louisiana ended in a bizarre twist when an alligator joined the pursuit and attacked a suspected drunk driver who had jumped into a swamp while trying to evade arrest.

The incident unfolded on Sunday after Louisiana State Police received reports of a Toyota being driven recklessly on Interstate 10. According to authorities, the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and suffered a tyre blowout before being stopped by officers on Interstate 310.

The driver, identified in local media reports as 40-year-old Victor Rivas of Montz, allegedly fled on foot from an elevated section of the highway and disappeared into a nearby swamp.

Image of 40-year-old Victor Rivas shared by St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office

State troopers and deputies from the St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office launched a search operation and later spotted Rivas walking along a nearby highway. However, when officers approached him, he reportedly ran back into the swamp in another attempt to escape.

That's when the chase took an unexpected turn.

Body camera footage released by authorities shows an alligator swimming rapidly towards the suspect before attacking him in the water. The reptile reportedly injured both of Rivas's arms.

Despite the encounter, Rivas continued to flee. Police said he was eventually tracked down and arrested with the help of drone technology.

"Even after the strike, Rivas continued to evade law enforcement and fled again," Louisiana State Police spokesperson Kyle Wagner told local media. "We had to wait for him to come out of the woodline before making the arrest."

Rivas was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released. He has been charged with driving while impaired and resisting an officer. Authorities have also obtained warrants related to a hit-and-run and careless operation of a vehicle linked to the earlier crash.

While state police thanked law enforcement agencies involved in the operation, the unexpected role played by the alligator quickly became the talking point online.

The St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office even joined in the humour, sharing an AI-generated image of an alligator dressed in a police uniform receiving a "Deputy of the Year" plaque under the name "Al E. Gator".

"Reminder: Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement," the St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said in a post on social media.