Video: United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Spots Damaged Wing

There were 165 passengers on board the Boeing 757-200, which landed safely in Denver.

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver after passengers spotted that parts of the plane's wing were damaged, CBS News reported. The incident happened on Monday when a passenger Kevin Clark noticed the right wing coming apart on the plane.

''All of a sudden, I heard this incredible metallic vibration I've never heard before. I woke right up and I went, what is that?'' Mr Clarke said. He then opened his window shade and took a video of the damage.

The passenger's wife shared the video on Facebook and wrote, ''My husband Kevin's United Flight from San Francisco to Boston just made an emergency landing in Denver. The wing was coming apart in the air! Everyone is safe thank God.'' The video showed a chipped plane wing with a dark blue tip descending onto a runway.

Watch it here:

United said Tuesday that the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to “address an issue with the slat” on one of its wings.

Passengers were later put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston.

'United Flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston,'' a spokesperson for United told WBZ-TV in a statement.