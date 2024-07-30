Did Turkey President 'Slap' Boy Who Didn't Kiss His Hand? Internet Debates

A video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appearing to slap a child on stage during a ceremony in Rize province has sparked a debate on social media.

The incident occurred on July 27 at the opening of the Aider Plateau Protection and Renewal Project, a province-wide urban transformation and disaster housing initiative.

The footage, now viral on X, shows Mr Erdogan extending his hand for a traditional kiss of respect from two boys brought on stage. However, one of the boys hesitated, which led to Mr Erdogan 'slapping' the child's face.

The boy then kissed Mr Erdogan's hand, and the president handed both children some money as a gift.

The two kids then hugged the Turkish President.

🇹🇷 Turkey's wannabe autocrat Erdogan slaps an infant boy for not immediately kissing his hand. pic.twitter.com/UKdoVrxDu1 — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) July 28, 2024

Although the gesture was not violent and many interpreted it as playful, the video sparked discussion on the internet.

Some users criticised him, with one saying, "I wonder how he treats people behind closed doors if he can do that in front of the camera."

I wonder how he treats people behind closed doors if he can do that in front of camera — ️️ً (@gobdeq) July 28, 2024

Another wrote, "This world makes me sicker by the day."

This world makes me sicker by the day. — Liberties Light (@UnitedWeWin1776) July 28, 2024

Others called the President's behaviour "disgusting" and "pathetic."

That's disgusting from Erdoğan. — Errinle (@errinle) July 28, 2024

Pathetic behaviour. — Indian (@crazyindian1947) July 29, 2024

However, some users defended Mr Erdogan's actions, explaining that kissing the hand of elders is a sign of respect in Turkish culture.

A user commented, "Love it. Kissing the hand of your elders, parents, and grandparents is a sign of respect especially in Turkey. If you don't do it you get corrected. Especially at a young age."

Love it ????

Kissing the hand of your elders, parents, grandparents is a sign of respect especially in Turkey. If you don't do it you get corrected. Especially at a young age. — Sokol0311 (@Sokol0311) July 28, 2024

Another wrote, " 'Slaps child' come on now lol."

“Slaps child” come on now lol — ???????? ○Mr•Know•It•All ???????? (@Leortiz12) July 28, 2024

This wasn't the first instance the Turkish president was seen misbehaving with children. Previously, during a visit to his family's neighbours in Rize, Mr Erdogan slapped a child who requested an autograph on a Turkish national team T-shirt.

In 2021, at the opening of the Salarkha Tunnel in Rize, Mr Erdogan was seen knocking on a boy's head.

Again, last year, the president publicly slapped his grandson, but later claimed he was merely "stroking" him, according to reports.