Video: Trump Ducks, Winces As B-1 Bombers Fly During Xi Jinping's Welcome

US President Donald Trump's reaction during a military flyover for Chinese President Xi Jinping has caught attention after a video showed him visibly wincing as two B-1 bomber jets roared overhead.

Trump was standing beside Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, during a special welcome ceremony for the Chinese President. Videos and photographs showed Trump saluting before appearing to wince as the aircraft passed overhead.

He briefly ducked, showed his teeth, and looked towards Xi, who, however, did not appear to react much and seemed calm during the flyover.

Trump and First Lady Melania went to the airport to receive Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, who are on a two-day visit to the US.

According to the BBC, the last time a US president personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base was in 1962, when President John F Kennedy received British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

This is Xi's first visit to Washington since 2015. Xi's arrival was marked by a 100-foot red carpet, US and Chinese flags, a military honour guard and the US Air Force band.

The two leaders are expected to discuss several major issues, including trade, tariffs, rare earth minerals, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the war involving Iran.

Trade is expected to be one of the biggest topics. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the US and China had agreed to extend their current trade truce until January. The agreement was earlier scheduled to expire on November 10.

Under the existing arrangement, the US reduced some tariffs on Chinese goods, while China eased restrictions on rare earth minerals. Washington also wants Beijing to buy more American agricultural products.

Xi said China and the US should be partners rather than rivals. He also said that China's goal of becoming a stronger nation and Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda could coexist and benefit the world.

AI will also be an important part of the visit as the US and China compete to develop advanced artificial intelligence technology. Leaders from major US AI companies are expected to attend a state dinner hosted by Trump and Melania on Thursday.

Xi's visit will continue with a formal ceremony at the White House, followed by meetings and the state dinner. He and Peng are expected to visit the National Archives on Friday before leaving Washington.