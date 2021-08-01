Video: Taliban Hideouts Destroyed In Airstrike In Afghanistan

A hideout used by Taliban insurgents is seen being destroyed in an airstrike by defense forces in a video released by the Afghanistan government on Twitter. Tens of terrorists were killed and wounded as a result of the airstrike in Zherai district of Kandhar province, it said.

At least 250 Taliban fighters have been killed and wounded nearly 100 insurgents in battles at several major cities in the last 24 hours, according to the government.

The developments come as the Taliban makes rapid territorial gains as the US military is in the final stages of withdrawal from the war-torn country.

After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Taliban have started to besiege provincial capitals. Last night three rockets were fired by the insurgents at the airport in Kandhar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and former bastion of the insurgents.

The attack at the airport - which is vital to maintaining the logistical and air support needed to keep the Taliban from overrunning the city - came as the Taliban inched closer to overrunning at least two other provincial capitals, including nearby Lashkar Gah in Helmand province.

254 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 97 wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kabul & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.



The government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban's steady territorial gains over the summer as lacking strategic value.

