Video: Small Plane In US Crashes Into Shopping Centre Parking Lot

A small plane crashed into a parking lot of a shopping centre in the United States on Tuesday. According to Fox News, the aircraft was a single-engine Mooney M20, which crashed next to Mama's Daghter's Diner and Nail Addiction in Plano, Texas. The site of the crash is located less than half a mile from a nearby, single-runway airport, but it is unknown if the plane was taking off or landing from that location. The pilot of the plane has been confirmed to have died in the fiery crash, authorities said.

Several videos and photos of the incident have emerged on social media. One clip shows the immediate aftermath of the crash which triggered a massive fire at the scene.

"A plane just crashed in Plano, Texas, near Midway and Park. Multiple vehicles reportedly on fire," an X user wrote while sharing the clip of the crash.

Another video shows a nearby van damaged in the crash. The photos also show the wreckage in the parking lot. "Multiple law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene responding to a small plane that has crashed in Plano Texas. Multiple vehicles are on fire along with the plane," the caption read.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half-mile from the crash site. Officials confirmed the demise of the pilot and said that no other injuries were reported. The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will now investigate the cause of the crash, the outlet reported.