Video: Sikh Man Thrashes Robber After He Attempts To Loot Store In US

Cases of thefts and armed robberies are on the rise at stores in the US, becoming a serious cause of concern for shop owners and retailers. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing customers, staff, and shop owners becoming targets of such attacks. However, this time, the tables turned and how. When a thief invaded the 7-Eleven store in California, a Sikh man, assumed to be the owner, took matters into his own hands and thrashed the perpetrator black and blue, New York Post reported.

Watch the video here:

Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, shows a masked man trying to dump as many products as possible into a big trash can. The thief also threatened the shop owner a few times with an unseen weapon, asking an employee to “back up”.

“Just let him go. There ain't nothing you can do. They're not going to do nothing,” the bystander who took the video can be heard saying.

However, the employee grabbed the robber by his arms after which the Sikh man thrashed the thief multiple times with a broomstick. The filmer tried to intervene, shouting, "Don't do that. Don't do that, man. Don't do that'', as the thief screamed in pain. However, the Sikh man continued to beat him as the other employee pinned him down.

Many praised the bravery of the Sikh man and claimed that the video was ''satisfying'' to watch. One user said, ''Though I don't support violence, this is the best video."

Another wrote, “This is what happens when authorities won't, or can't, enforce the law and some citizens decide they've had enough.”

A third wrote, ''Never mess with a Punjabi. Robber got busted.'' A fourth added, ''Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans.'' A fifth said, ''Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive at the picture.''