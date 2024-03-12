Video Shows UK's First Laser Weapon That Can Hit A Coin From A Kilometre Away

UK says DragonFire is a cost effective weapon.

The UK's defence ministry on Monday released a video of its first-ever laser weapon carrying out tests. Called "DragonFire", the high-powered laser is designed to knock drones out of the sky, according to the BBC. The ministry hopes that the test will pave the way for a low-cost alternative to missiles to shoot down targets like drones. It further said that the weapon is precise enough to hit a coin from a kilometre away, as per the report in the BBC.

Watch the video:

DragonFire 🔥 is a new laser being developer by @dstlmod for the 🇬🇧 military.



Watch its first high-power firing against an aerial target.



👇👇👇https://t.co/D5sqIciICSpic.twitter.com/oI1xG9sK87 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 11, 2024

The weapon was tested in January in Herbrides Range in Scotland. After the successful test, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had said that the technology could reduce "the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage".

DragonFire will be used both by the Army and the Royal Navy as part of their future air defence capabilities.

Firing the laser for 10 seconds has the cost equivalent of using a heater for just an hour, "typically less than 10 pounds per shot," according to a UK government statement.

The UK defence ministry has not revealed the weapon's maximum range, but the military said it can "engage with any visible target".

"These trials have seen us take a huge step forward in realising the potential opportunities and understanding the threats posed by directed energy weapons," The Independent quoted Paul Hollinshead, chief of the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, as saying.

The UK has taken a major step in incorporating a laser weapon, which is being explored by the US, Germany and Israel to take out drones and missiles from the sky.

Lasers are being sought after since drones are being increasingly used in warfare across the world, as seen during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.