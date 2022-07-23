Video Shows Small Plane Crashing Into Ocean In US, Pilot Injured

Picture shows a small plane crashing into the water at Huntington beach.

A video going viral on the internet shows a small plane crashing into the water at Huntington beach, in California, in front of the beachgoers on Friday afternoon.

Shared by a Reddit user named Juiccyyy99 on Saturday, the caption reads, "Plane crashes in Huntington beach, LA."

The plane is seen pulling a banner behind it before quickly descending till it splashes into the ocean a few yards from the sand.

The incident took place at 1:30 pm (local time), according to CBS News.

The outlet further quoted a witness as saying, "He drifted down. It wasn't like he nosedived in, he just floated in."

Users can be seen flooding the comment section of the post with questions.

A user asked, "Is the camera on a freaking tripod? You're not in the least bit bothered a plane just crashed?!??? Yes, I do realize the camera person rotated the camera so it couldn't be on a tripod but they just laid there and didn't even bother to move?!?"

Another user commented that the pilot is okay.

Inside the water, fortunately for the pilot, a young lifeguard competition was taking place. The pilot fell into the sea when more than 700 junior lifeguards were enjoying a break from the water, according to local media reports. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, only the pilot was aboard when the plane crashed. The plane was a single-engine Piper Cub.