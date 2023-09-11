Video Shows People Running In Panic As Earthquake Hits Wedding Venue In Morocco

The quake killed at least 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco on Friday night, killing more than 2,000 people and damaging several buildings. Several videos have surfaced on the internet showing the damage and destruction caused by the late-night quake. One such video has captured the moment when earthquake tremors rattled a wedding venue in Marrakech, leaving people running for their lives.

In the video going viral on social media, an orchestra is seen performing at a wedding when the earthquake struck. The musicians and singer can be seen abandoning the stage and fleeing through a doorway along with other wedding guests.

''When the powerful earthquake interrupted a wedding in Marrakech, Morocco,'' a video shared on X was captioned.

Several Moroccans posted other videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Friday's 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of the tourist hub of Marrakesh, wiping out entire villages in the hills of the Atlas mountains. The quake killed at least 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others, of whom 1,404 are in critical condition, according to the latest figures from Morocco's interior ministry.

Many people are still believed to be under the rubble and rescue efforts are underway. The quake was the deadliest in Morocco since a 1960 earthquake destroyed Agadir and killed more than 12,000 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the earthquake and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to it in this difficult time.

PM Modi said on X, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

