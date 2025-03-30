Video: Plane Crashes Into Minnesota House; All Passengers Killed, Residents Emerge Safe

At least one person was killed after a small plane flying from Iowa to Minnesota in the United States crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday. The house caught fire after the aircraft crashed into it and was destroyed, but its residents were not hurt, Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun said.

Investigators said it was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 aircraft, but reports said there were no survivors among the passengers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb. It crashed in Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis. The city of 82,000 people lies about 11 miles to the north of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Videos of the crash on social media show the aircraft free-falling from the sky before crashing into the residential area.

Other footage shows that the house the plane crashed into was engulfed by flames as members of the local fire department attempted to put it out.

According to Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway, the blaze had developed into a "fully involved structure fire" by the time the fire department arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz said his team was "in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely".

"Grateful to the first responders answering the call," he added.

The crash follows a number of such tragedies and near misses since US President Donald Trump and his cabinet started making cuts to federal agencies. Hundreds of employees responsible for aiding air safety were fired under the Trump administration's cost-cutting measures, according to the Associated Press.