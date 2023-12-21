Video Shows How Thieves Robbed $250,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Chanel Store In US

CCTV cameras captured the crime inside the store.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department has released the video of a flash mob robbery at a Chanel store which took place on Sunday at 5.30 pm. The police department is hoping that the new video will help them track down suspects, one of whom set off a fire extinguisher to create a distraction, NBC Washington reported.

CCTV cameras captured the crime inside the store. Thieves were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and rubber gloves. Before exiting the store, the thieves grabbed a handful of merchandise worth $250,000.

In an update on Wednesday, the DC police said, "One of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher multiple times with its contents striking a Special Police Officer while the other suspects took merchandise from the store."

See the video here:

As the suspects exited, a store-hired armed security officer discharged a round, fortunately without causing any injuries. Authorities reported that they are currently searching for a white sedan observed departing from the location. Additionally, surveillance footage captured the face of one of the suspects.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects.

NBC Washington reported that the same store was robbed back in February and a flash mob in that incident also set off a fire extinguisher to create a distraction.