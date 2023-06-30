Video Shows Heart-Stopping Moment A Boy Falls 40 Feet Off Zipline In Mexico

A tourist present in the amusement park jumped into the pool and saved the boy.

A terrifying footage of a boy plunging 40 feet from a zipline is going viral on social media. The heart in mouth moment was captured in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 25, when the boy's harness failed, according to Fox News. The six-year-old miraculously survived and the video captured the applause of the boy's bravery. The boy is recovering after the incident at Parque Fundidora's Amazonian Expedition, an amusement park attraction. The outlet said that the boy fell into an artificial pool.

🇲🇽 • A six-year-old boy falls from a height of 12 meters while on a ropes rack at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico pic.twitter.com/DAysWyikiA — Around the world (@1Around_theworl) June 26, 2023

His family told Fox News that a tourist nearby jumped into the pool and saved the boy, which has been identified as Cesar. They also blamed poor training of the park's staff members for not handling the situation better.

His brother J Cesar Sauceda told the outlet that the 6-year-old suffered minor injuries and is recovering, but he is "psychologically damaged" and "afraid".

The rides at the amusement park were suspended after the incident.

The local government has launched an investigation.

This comes weeks after a nine-year-old boy crashed 20 feet to the ground after being swept up in a zorb ball that was caught in a gust wind.

The incident took place in at the Southport Food and Drink Festival, in Victoria Park, in England's Merseyside earlier this month.

The boy was in an inflatable zorb ball on a pool of water when he was swept away by the wind.

The staff members were seen running towards the zorb ball as it crashed onto the ground. The nine-year-old was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries.