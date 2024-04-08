Video Shows Engine Of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Ripping Apart During Takeoff

US airline regulators have launched an investigation into the mishap.

A terrifying video has surfaced online showing the engine of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 ripping apart during takeoff. The Southwest Airlines flight, heading from Denver to Houston, took off Sunday morning, when several passengers witnessed the aircraft's engine tearing apart during takeoff. As a result, the plane had to undergo an emergency landing at Denver International Airport 25 minutes after the flight took off.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate Denver7 that some 150 passengers and crew of Flight 3695 experienced what felt like a ‘bomb jolt' when the engine cover blew. ''People in the exit row across from me started yelling at the flight attendants and showing them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing. The pilots did a great job on the landing,'' ABC News quoted a passenger.

A video of the incident shows a piece of the engine cover barely hanging as the crew lands the plane.

Thankfully, the aircraft safely returned to Denver International Airport, and no injuries have been reported.

"Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. Our customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule. We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a part of the aircraft called an engine cowling had detached and struck one of the plane's wing flaps. As per Reuters, US airline regulators have launched an investigation into the mishap.

The incident comes at a time when Boeing has faced scrutiny and criticism after a string of similar mishaps. In January this year, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft underwent an emergency landing in Portland when its door panel blew off mid-flight.

A Southwest 737 flight on Thursday aborted takeoff and taxied back to the gate at an airport in Texas after the crew reported engine problems. The FAA is also investigating a Southwest 737 flight on March 25 that returned to the Austin airport in Texas after the crew reported a possible engine problem.