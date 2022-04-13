Video Showing Russian Tanks Firing Point Blank At Own Soldiers Goes Viral

Russian tanks are easily identifiable in the clean footage that has surfaced on social media.

A video showing Russian tank reportedly blowing up another Russian armoured vehicle has been going viral on social media. The video was captured by a Ukrainian surveillance drone near the village of Dmytrivka near the capital Kyiv on March 31.

It also shows Russian tanks firing point blank at their own soldiers from close quarters in a friendly fire, according to Ukrainians.

The incident took place just before the Russian troops started pulling out from the Ukrainian capital.

The video of the ambush had surfaced on social media earlier, but this time, the high-quality footage makes the tanks clearly identifiable due to their “V” markings.

As seen in the video, Russian troops and tanks are moving through the village of Dmytrivka in a single file. The Russian soldiers are also seen advancing along with the column of tanks.

The column turns a corner and that's when a tank with the “V” symbol blasts a second tank also with the “V” symbol.

Russia has lost a large number of tanks in the war that began on February 24.

On Monday, footage shared by Ukraine's Azov Battalion showed parked Russian tanks in besieged Mariupol erupting in flames after shelling by the regiment.

The footage shows several tanks and other military vehicles painted with the white "Z" symbol, identifying them as Russian.

According to information released by Ukrainian armed forces on social media, Russia has lost more than 680 tanks since the war began more than seven weeks ago.

Oryx, a military and intelligence blog which keeps a count of Russia's military losses in Ukraine based on photos from the warzone, says the Russian military has lost more than 2,000 armoured vehicles and 460 tanks.