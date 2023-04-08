Video: Security Guard Bodyslams Woman As He Tries To Break Up Violent Fight Outside US Nightclub

It is not known what the women were fighting about.

A disturbing video going viral on Twitter has captured the moment a nightclub security officer in the United States bodyslams a woman to the ground during a chaotic fight in Texas. According to New York Post, the incident took place on Saturday outside Privat Social Club in San Antonio.

The clip, tweeted by user @leooooo69, begins with hair-pulling as several women fight outside the nightclub. Seconds later, one of them is knocked to the ground by another woman, who continues to beat her. The camera then quickly pans away to show a security guard picking up one of the women placing her in a chokehold and violently slamming her onto the parking lot ground.

Disturbing and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video, which has accumulated more than 11 million views on Twitter, also shows the same security officer pepper-spraying another woman who is heard screaming that she cannot see. It also shows women dragging each other barefoot across the pavement, despite the presence of multiple guards.

Speaking to CBS affiliate KNES5 TV, the private security company, Precision Defense group, said that there were only two guards trying to break up six fights while waiting for cops to arrive. The head of the security firm also said that he was reviewing other videos and wouldn't comment until then.

The club management and the security company reportedly stated that they are looking into claims about the woman's behaviour before she was forcefully brought to the ground.

Separately, as per the Post, the San Antonio Police Department said that no one involved in the incident has filed any charges as "all parties had left the scene prior to police arrival".

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the video has garnered various reactions. "the body slam and money flying out. the pepper spray to the face. the guy robbing the purse. So much going on here," wrote one user. "Are security guards allowed to do this omg horrible," asked another concerned Twitterati.