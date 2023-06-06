Video: Rowdy, Allegedly Drunk Passenger Handcuffed, Dragged Off US Flight

The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines flight from New Orleans on May 29

A rowdy woman passenger in the US who appeared to be drunk was arrested and dragged off a Southwest Airlines plane from New Orleans, New York Post reported.

The incident took place on May 29 before the plane was to take off from the airport in New Orleans. The 25-year-old Kansas woman, identified as Kamaryn Gibson, was allegedly drunk and kept putting her feet up while being seated in the aircraft and kicking the passenger on the seat in front of her. After she caused a disturbance, she was asked to get off the plane peacefully, but ''she refused to exit the plane multiple times,'' Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Captain Jason Rivarde said.

As a result, the pilots were forced to return the plane to the gate to deboard the unruly passenger. When police officials asked Ms. Gibson to leave the plane willingly, she refused to do so. That's when cops resorted to forcibly remove her from the plane.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the woman is seen being taken from her seat by two law enforcement officers and dragged down the aisle of the plane. However, she resists their attempts as she repeatedly says, ''I'm so confused what's happening'' while being handcuffed.

''Yeah, well we're not,'' said one passenger. The woman also asks the cops to return her phone.

''She began fighting with them and continued to fight them on the jet bridge and into the public seating area,'' Mr. Rivarde told New Orleans Advocate. THe report also added that she bit and kicked the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies.

She was eventually restrained to a wheelchair and moved to the police office in the airport where she was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace while drunk, two counts of resisting an officer, and criminal mischief.