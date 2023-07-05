Video: Roger Federer's 'Night To Remember' With Coldplay In Switzerland

Chris Martin introduces Roger Federer as their 'original band member'.

Tennis legend Roger Federer joined British rock band Coldplay on stage as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour. While the world knows about Mr Federer's remarkable abilities on the tennis court, it was an occasion to witness something extraordinary at this concert in Zurich, Switzerland.

Coldplay dropped a video of their partnership with Mr Federer on Instagram. The video features the rock band's lead singer Chris Martin introducing Mr Federer as their 'original band member' before inviting him on stage to play percussion. The tennis star walks on stage amidst loud cheers from to audience to take his position along with guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

"Is there anything this man can't do? Thank you for coming back to us Roger Federer, " Coldplay wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the video, Roger Federer called it a "night to remember".

“Aha how come he is so innocent in any way … just always love his smile,” a person commented on the video.

“The Greatest of all time: Mr Roger Federer,” read a reply.

Thanking Coldplay for “inclusivity”, a person wrote, "I Love how inclusive this band is - welcoming non-musicians on stage and just having a great time together! What a special moment! Thank you, boys.”

Previously, Mr Federer had also dropped pictures from the concert held last Saturday, calling it an "Adventure of a lifetime. In one photo, the former tennis star was seen in a hurdle with Coldplay members.

Coldplay had previously partnered with celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches, Craig David and Lupe Fiasco in their concerts.

Roger Federer announced retirement from tennis after Laver Cup last year. Considered among the all-time greatest, Mr Federer finishes off with sensational 20 grand slam – 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open titles.