Video: Rocket Siren Forces Him To Take Cover In Israel, UK Minister Says...

A video shows the foreign minister running to take shelter in a building.

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who is on a visit to Israel to show solidarity with the country following the deadly attacks by Hamas, was forced to take shelter as a siren warning of rocket attacks went off on Wednesday. The minister said he had got a glimpse of what millions of Israelis face every day.

A video shows Mr Cleverly running to take cover in a building in south Israel's Okafim as a siren blared in the background.

Sharing the video, the minister posted on X, "Today I've seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel."

— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 11, 2023

A British Foreign Office spokesperson said Mr Cleverly, who reached Israel on Wednesday morning, met survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline Britain's support for the country's right to defend itself, news agency Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom and Israel's ongoing security, military and diplomatic cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Israeli leaders. The Foreign Office said the minister visited Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and southern Israel.

The UK has spoken out in support of Israel in its war against Gaza, in which 3,600 people have been killed since it began on Saturday.

In a joint statement issued on Monday with the US, France, Germany and Italy, the UK had expressed its "steadfast support" for Israel and unequivocally condemned Hamas.

"We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism... Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," the statement said.

Several British media outlets have reported that 17 people from the country, including children, are feared dead or missing in Israel.