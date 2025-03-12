Video: Republican Calls Transgender Member "Mr", Sparks Row

A House subcommittee hearing ended in chaos on Tuesday after a dispute over how to address Democratic Representative (Rep) Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress. The confrontation began when Rep Keith Self, the Texas Republican chairing the subcommittee, referred to Ms McBride as "Mr McBride" while introducing her. Sarah McBride, a Delaware Democrat elected in November, responded by addressing Mr Self as "Madam Chairman" before beginning to speak.

Rep Bill Keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts, immediately called out Mr Self's remarks, demanding that he repeat himself. "Mr Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?" he said.

Mr Self responded, "Yes, we have set the standard on the floor of the House, and I'm simply..."

Mr Keating interrupted, pressing, "What is that standard, Mr Chairman? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please?"

Mr Self said, "I will," before addressing the Delaware representative as "Mr McBride" again.

At that, Mr Keating's frustration boiled over. "Mr Chairman, you are out of order. Mr Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent."

Mr Self attempted to move on, saying, "We will continue this..."

"You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way," a furious Mr Keating said.

Mr Self then abruptly ended the session, announcing, "This hearing is adjourned," before Mr Keating left.

All hell just broke loose at a House hearing after "Sarah" McBride is accurately called "Mister" pic.twitter.com/qkkVOsgrV0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2025

Republican South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace, responding to the hearing controversy, posted on X, "He's a man. Hearing adjourned."

Following the clash, Ms McBride issued a statement to Politico, making it clear that she had come prepared to discuss policy, not political disputes.

"I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for democratic allies in Europe," she said. Ms McBride also accused House Republicans of attempting to divert attention from legislative issues, saying, "Extremists in the House are hoping people don't take notice that they voted to slash funding for farmers today."

Ms McBride has previously faced opposition over access to women's restrooms in the House, following a rule introduced by Nancy Mace that restricts restroom access to "biological women."

House Speaker Mike Johnson later amended House rules to enforce this policy, saying, "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings - such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms - are reserved for individuals of that biological sex."

President Donald Trump, in his presidential inaugural address on January 20, declared that US policy would only recognise two genders - male and female.

During his first address to Congress earlier this month, Trump said he had dismantled diversity and inclusion programmes in the federal government. "We will be woke no longer," he declared. "I have ended the tyranny of diversity and inclusion programmes across the federal government."