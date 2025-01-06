Video: Polar Vortex Storm Blasts Eastern Two-Thirds Of The United States

More than 60 million people are in the danger of being affected by a massive winter storm that started devastating parts of central United States on Saturday.

The storm had been driven by a polar vortex and has created hazardous conditions across 30 states across the United States.



Meteorologists warned of blizzard conditions, frigid temperatures and travel disruptions across affected areas.

⚠️ WINTER STORM TRIGGERS AVALANCHE IN UTAH'S COTTONWOOD CANYON



A rapid winter storm triggered an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, with snowfall rates of up to 5 inches per hour and totals of 12-22 inches.



📹 Social media footage pic.twitter.com/yyYa9GiR5E — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 6, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) said in an update, "will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads", as 15 inches of snow fell in some areas.

This is the first major storm of 2025 and videos posted by the Weather Channel shows cars skidding off ice-coated highways in Kansas and tractor trailers jack-knifing.

"Areas of heavy snow will spread eastward through the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians tonight, reaching the northern Mid-Atlantic by Monday morning," the NWS said in an update.

Good grief. Took the following video of the nasty winter weather in KY, then our son sends us pics from his new Army duty station, where he arrived on Friday…. IN HAWAII!!! 😑 @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/MZzwiGaRK8 — Dr. Towns (@ThePawfectStorm) January 5, 2025

The NWS has also warned of poor visibility due to the snow.

The new storm "will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages just 24 hours or so before it's going to get really cold in Kentucky," Governor Andy Beshear told an emergency meeting.

Six states, namely, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri have already declared emergency.

Major winter storm brings potentially historic January snowfall totals for parts of the US



Stay safe and warm!



Are you being hit with the storm? #WinterStorm #SnowDay #BePrepared #WinterStormBlair #winterstorm2025 pic.twitter.com/YtEwkHrKV4 — Gus Calabrese - The Events Guy (@GusTheEventsGuy) January 5, 2025

"For locations in this region that receive the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade," the weather service said.

Moreover, about 63 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.

Per forecasters, about two-thirds of the nation will be affected by severe cold conditions.

