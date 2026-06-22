Video: Passenger Lets Dog Sit On Plane's Tray Table, Triggers Hygiene Debate

A passenger's decision to let a dog sit on an aeroplane tray table has sparked a heated debate online, with many people questioning both hygiene and airline rules.

The discussion began after an X user shared a video of a dog sitting comfortably on its owner's folded-down tray table.

Sharing the clip, the user claimed the dog was not inside a carrier "as it is supposed to be" and described the situation as "totally unacceptable." The post also reminded fellow passengers to wipe down tray tables before using them.

The video quickly gained attention, with many users arguing that the owner should have followed standard airline pet policies.

A person wrote, “The laws need to be changed. People shouldn't be able to say, ‘It's a service dog' without proof. My dog wears a service vest and is licensed. But, I would kennel him before I would take him on a plane.”

Others focused on the cleanliness aspect. “Everything in an aeroplane is disgusting; the only clean flight is the first one of the day. Anyone who eats off that tray without cleaning it first is just asking for germs,” one user said.

Not everyone saw a problem with the dog's sitting arrangement. “I love animals, and as long as the dog is well behaved, I can't say I have a problem with it,” another person commented.

Some argued that the issue was less about the dog itself and more about safety.

A user suggested that aeroplane trays are rarely spotless anyway, writing, “I have seen many dogs out of their carriers lying on the floor. Hopefully, she cleaned off the tray. They aren't cleaned between flights, so her tray will be more sanitary.”

While the exact airline involved remains unknown, most carriers require small pets to remain inside an approved carrier stored under the seat in front of their owner throughout the flight. Larger dogs are generally transported in temperature-controlled cargo holds. Trained service dogs are typically exempt from these requirements and may remain with their handlers in the cabin.