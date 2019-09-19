Video: Pakistani Analyst Falls Off Chair During Live TV Debate

The viral video shows Mazhar Barlas fall off his chair abruptly.

An analyst fell off his chair during a live debate on a Pakistani news channel recently. A video clip of the slip has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on September 16 on GTV, during a debate on the Kashmir issue.

The video shows Mazhar Barlas fall off his chair abruptly in the middle of a panel discussion, leaving everyone shocked. It was the news anchor's reaction, though, that triggered a flurry of reactions - he was seen biting his tongue to express his shock.

Watch the video below:

@mazhar_barlas sir ap kay lagi tw nahi ziada ??@GTVNetworkHD jani wtf 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iNY0Yfc7HM — A S A D I S H A Q (@AsadIshaqHere) September 17, 2019

The incident left Twitter in splits.

No matter which chair u r sitting in, its just a matter of time! https://t.co/rIbddkhpQ3 — MOHAMMED SHEIKH (@mnaveedsheikh) September 18, 2019

That is what these so called analysts deserve , haha pic.twitter.com/GaprstPlTa — Serenity_59 (@incognito681) September 17, 2019

However, a few also criticised the anchor for his reaction. "The moment when a senior analyst fell off to the ground after his chair collapsed during a show on GTV... reaction of the host is very pathetic and can't be appreciated anyway," one Twitter user wrote.

The moment when a senior analyst fell off to the ground after his chair collapsed during a show on GTV. The scene suggests that the incident observed during a live broadcast. But reaction of the host is very pathetic and can't be appreciated anyway. pic.twitter.com/gjP5gYJc4v — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) September 16, 2019

In June, a video of a journalist getting attacked by a Pakistani leader during a TV debate had gone viral online.

