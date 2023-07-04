Video Of Woman's Outburst On American Airlines Flight Leaves Internet Baffled

The woman frantically demanded to get off the plane.

A woman's outburst was caught on camera where she is seen heading for the exit over an apparent passenger she said was "not real". The bizarre incident took place on an American Airlines flight when it was preparing to take off Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, according to New York Post.

"I'm telling you, I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it," the woman is heard shouting while moving towards the front of the plane, as seen in the now-viral footage. The video first appeared on TikTok and later surfaced on other social media platforms.

"Everyone can either believe it or not believe it. I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now - that motherf***** back there is not real," pointing towards the rear of the plane.

The woman's reference remains unclear, baffling leaving as they turn their heads towards the back of the aircraft. The individual who posted the video on TikTok under the username @texaskansasnnn claims that the incident resulted in a three-hour delay for his flight, as per the Post report. Surprisingly, the person claimed that the woman was not arrested following the outburst.

American Airlines has not commented on the incident yet. However, the video led to a barrage of comments from Twitter users.

"That's one way to get on the no fly list," said one user. "Drinking much alcohol at the airport lately?" questioned another.

The original video has amassed over 20,000 views and has been reposted with the widely-used TikTok hashtag #drunkonaplane, garnering more than three million views, as per US outlets.

The incident comes at a time when there is rush for the Fourth of July holiday. Desperate families are compelled to spend the night in airports due to thousands of flight delays or cancellations due to the rush. On Monday alone, nearly 100 flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware.