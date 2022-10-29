Video Of First Ever 'Pumpkin Haired' Francois Langur Born At US Zoo Goes Viral

Picture shows newborn langur with a pumpkin colour hair.

A heartwarming video of an adorable newborn langur with a pumpkin colour hair has surfaced on the internet and is going viral now. The lovely video, which Saint Louis Zoo posted on their official Facebook page on Friday, shows the little langur with its parents.

"It's no trick! Just in time for Halloween, we share with you the newest and cutest little pumpkin-haired baby, Rhubarb," the zoo wrote while sharing the post.

According to the post, in Primate Canopy Trails at the Saint Louis Zoo, mother Dolly and father Deshi gave birth to a female Francois' langur one month ago on September 30. Rhubarb is an important birth for this threatened species and the first Francois' langur to be born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Dolly and Rhubarb have a close relationship, and Dolly is committed to taking good care of its child, the post further said. The langur family may not be visible since they are spending time together in the habitat's hidden space.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Francois' Langur Species Survival Plan, which is in charge of preserving a genetically sound population of Francois' langurs in North American zoos, has added Rhubarb's birth. It's a fantastic accomplishment for both the zoo and this species, the post further said.

The video has received over 47,000 views and more than 2,700 likes. Numerous users have adored the adorable langur's appearance giving heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

"She is adorable it looks like she has a little tuft of darker hair toward the back. Will her pumpkin colour do change? Very sweet and good Mom Dolly," wrote one user.

Another commented, "We so enjoy watching the Francois Langurs in the canopy trail habitat! It will be wonderful to see Rhubarb start to explore it!"

A video has also been posted by the Zoo's official YouTube handle on Friday with caption, "Meet Rhubarb, the newest Francois' langur baby at the Saint Louis Zoo."

According to a release by the zoo, the southeast Asian tropical woods are home to the endangered Francois' langur. They are gregarious creatures that live in trees and are typically seen in family units. It is estimated that during the last several decades, more than 50% of all Francois' langurs in the wild have vanished. The two biggest dangers to this species are human hunting and habitat destruction.



