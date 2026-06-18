Video: Ukrainian Drone Hits Russian Refinery, Blows Tank Lid Off

A Ukrainian drone struck a storage tank at Russia's Moscow Oil Refinery on Thursday morning. The refinery, in Moscow's Kapotnya district, is one of the city's most important fuel-processing facilities.

In the videos posted to social media, the blast occurred at the fuel storage tank, sending its roof flying into the air and triggering a massive fire. Flames and black smoke were then seen rising from the refinery.

“Footage of a Ukrainian attack drone hitting a storage tank at the Moscow Oil Refinery this morning, sending the tank lid perfectly soaring hundreds of feet,” the post read.

Another image shows the aftermath of the explosion. The blast sent the tank's circular metal lid soaring high above the facility as flames and thick black smoke engulfed the site. A massive fireball is seen erupting from the facility. Electric transmission towers and refinery infrastructure is seen in the foreground.

Another video shows a large fire inside the facility. The blaze appears to have spread across part of the refinery complex.

According to Russian officials, Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow in more than two years. Moscow's air defences reportedly shot down 194 drones targeting the capital, while hundreds more were intercepted across Russia.

The drone attack came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit in France.

"I have just spoken with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. It was an important coordination call that can bring about significant change. We reviewed the outcomes of our talks at the G7 Summit," Zelensky said.