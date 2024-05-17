Video: Man Buried Alive For 4 Days Saved After Cops Hear His Muffled Cries

The man was buried by a teenage after argument.

A shocking incident has been reported from Moldova where a man who had been buried alive for four days was rescued by the police. Officers were investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman whose body was found in her home by a relative when they heard muffled cries for help from nearby. They started digging and found the entrance to a makeshift basement where the 62-year-old was locked up by a teenager. A video of the incredible rescue has been released by the police and shows the man being pulled out.

According to local media, the incident took place on May 13 (Monday). The rescued man was conscious and had neck wound.

The police later arrested an 18-year-old from his home in Ustia in northwest Moldova in connection with the case, reported Need To Know.

When the teenager was questioned, he gave confusing answers after which the police searched his home for evidence.

The 62-year-old told the police that he was drinking with the teenager when an argument started. The teen then attacked him with a knife, locked him in the basement and covered the entrance with soil.

The police also believe that the teenager killed the elderly woman too, either on Sunday night or Monday morning.

He has been remanded to custody as police and prosecutors continue to investigate him for murder and attempted murder. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

The rescued man, meanwhile, is receiving treatment at a local hospital.