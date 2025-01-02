Moldova's 'First Dog' Goes Missing On New Year's Eve, Found A Day Later

Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog, notorious for biting the Austrian president, was safely home in the official residence on Wednesday after going missing on New Year's Eve.

Codrut, which means small forest in Moldova's official language of Romanian, bolted during fireworks. Capital residents rallied, posting sightings of the golden-haired pet on social media, and he was brought home hours later.

"Our good friend Codrut had an unpleasant experience," presidential press secretary Igor Zaharov wrote on social media. "He is safe at home."

The mixed breed canine, who is missing a leg, was adopted by Sandu in 2023 after he was hit by a car. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen suffered a minor hand wound when Codrut bit him during a November 2023 state visit.

Codrut is not the only presidential dog with a biting problem. US President Joe Biden successively banished two German Shepherd pets from the White House due to biting.

