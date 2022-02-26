Video: Langar On Train For Students Fleeing Ukraine

The video shows students eating food served in the langar on a moving train

A video has emerged of a langar on a train in war-hit Ukraine as Indian students, others are trying to get out of the capital city amid full-scale Russian assault.

The train was said to be headed to east of Ukraine towards the Polish border. A lot of students are travelling to the neighbouring countries for evacuation as Ukraine has closed its airspace.

The widely circulated video, first shared by founder CEO of Khalsa AID, Ravinder Singh, shows students eating food served in the langar on a moving train.

"Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries. What a guy," tweeted Mr Singh.

#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train



These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border )



Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries.What a guy#UkraineRussiapic.twitter.com/CyWZnWVePz — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 25, 2022

'Langar', which means kitchen in Punjabi language, is an important institution in Sikhism, where free food is offered to anyone who attends.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for the third day running but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.

Kyiv's mayor ordered a curfew that would last from Saturday evening until Monday morning.