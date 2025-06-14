Video: Iron Dome In Action, Intercept Iranian Missiles In Israel Sky

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv, igniting air raid sirens.

Israeli missile defense systems intercepted many missiles, resulting in bright flashes in the sky.

The missile attack caused significant damage in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have shared footage of Iran launching multiple ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv late Friday night. The video, posted on the social media platform X, showed the night sky filled with ballistic missiles launched by Iran. Israel's missile defence systems fired interceptors to prevent them from causing any damage on the ground.

Mid-air interceptions by the Iron Dome resulted in bright flashes lighting up the sky, showed the footage.

Air raid sirens were heard in the background, followed by loud sounds of explosions. People can be heard screaming in fear and rushing to find shelter.

The text on the video read, "Israel is under attack."



"The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians," it added.

⚠️RAW FOOTAGE: Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israel in the past hours.



The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians. pic.twitter.com/IrDK05uErm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

Israel's two biggest cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, heard air raid sirens, sending citizens running for cover as dozens of Iranian missiles rocketed across the sky, reported Reuters.

The Jerusalem Post said Tel Aviv suffered heavy damage from the missile attack. Residential places were hit, and some people were feared trapped under the debris. The city of Ramat Gan also faced serious structural damage, according to reports.

The Israeli military said, "In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted."

At least 34 people were injured in the missile attack in the Tel Aviv region, and one person later died of injuries, reported Reuters.

The attack was a direct response to Israel's Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran's key nuclear and military sites, such as Natanz, on Friday and killed Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, accused Israel of starting the conflict. Retaliation would be harsh, and nowhere in Israel would be secure, said a top Iranian official.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's UN envoy, reported that Israel's Friday strikes killed 78 people, including top military leaders, and injured over 320 others - the majority of whom were civilians.