Video: 'Insane' Landing At London Airport Amid High Winds

An American Airlines flight struggled to land at Heathrow Airport in London due to powerful winds from Storm Gerrit on Wednesday.

The high winds caused the Boeing 777 to tilt with its wing angling towards the ground on the runway, the video shared by aviation enthusiasts BigJetTV on X showed.

"American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow," BigJetTV captioned the clip.

"Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Stop it!," the man recording the video could be heard saying as the large passenger plane jolted above the runway in conditions caused by Storm Gerrit.

The pilot, however, managed to control the flight after more than 10 seconds of shaky landing.

According to reports, several flights were cancelled at Heathrow Airport due to adverse weather conditions.

Rail services were also affected as Storm Gerrit brought strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of the UK.

"Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area," the UK Met Office said on Wednesday.