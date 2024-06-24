Video: How Ukraine's 'Special Branch' Drone Downed Russian One

The Ukrainian drone readying the stick to attack the Russian military vehicle.

A video showing a Ukrainian drone destroying a Russian drone using a stick has gone viral on social media platform X. Posted by the user Special Kherson Cat, it shows the unmanned aerial vehicle hovering a few metres above the ground and another one - claimed to be Russian - moving up. A stick is seen hanging from Ukraine's Mavic drone, which is at a higher altitude. As the Russian drone comes closer, the Ukrainian military piece swings the stick sending the Russian drone crashing to the ground.

Ukrainian Mavic drone downs Russian Mavic using a stick. https://t.co/JLcbN89GMFpic.twitter.com/Nc58muFWRX — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 24, 2024

The video has received more than 32,000 views and several users have commented on it.

"Sustainable warfare, what more could you wish for," commented one user. "This is not exactly what was referred to as fighting with sticks and stones, but here we are," said another.

Others mocked the Ukrainian military for using such primitive weapons to fight a modern warfare.

Drones have become a key piece of technology for both sides in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to ABC News, Ukraine launched its Unmanned Systems Forces, a new branch of its military focused on drone warfare, in April this year.

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was announced as the new branch's commander.

The DJI Mavic drones were initially used for reconnaissance and dropping grenades. But gradually, they switched to first-person view drones to attack enemy personnel and vehicles.

In the last two years, Ukraine has developed a series of different kinds of aerial, land and water drones to help to fight against the Russians when it doesn't have enough heavy weapons, artillery and jets.