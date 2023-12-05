Video: House Explodes After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops In US

The flames and smoke from explosion were seen from miles away

A massive explosion was reported in a locality in the US after a suspect fired a flare gun at the police executing a search warrant, authorities said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington, in the state of Virginia across the Potomac River from Washington, and residents were told to shelter in place by the local government.

"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," the Arlington County police said.

"Expect continued police activity and avoid the area," they added.

The officers on the scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital, the Arlington County police said.

According to media reports, the flames and smoke from the explosion were seen from miles away.

"I think it blew up the entire duplex," a neighbor told local media outlet ARLnow. "I'm sure the family next door was evacuated before it blew up, but they lost their home."