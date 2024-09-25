Advertisement

Explosion At Courthouse In California's Santa Maria, Suspect Arrested: Report

A suspect was inside the court building and threw a bag in an arraignment courtroom that then exploded, reported the Noozhawk, a local online news outlet in Santa Barbara County, citing Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker.

Read Time: 1 min
Explosion At Courthouse In California's Santa Maria, Suspect Arrested: Report
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. (Representational)

Authorities were responding on Wednesday to a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office amid reports that a suspect was in custody.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries

"Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow," the sheriff's office said in a post on X.

A suspect was inside the court building and threw a bag in an arraignment courtroom that then exploded, reported the Noozhawk, a local online news outlet in Santa Barbara County, citing Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker.

The suspect was in custody, the news outlet reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

US Courthouse Explosion, Santa Maria Courthouse Explosion, US Police
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
