High-Speed Boat Goes Airborne, Flips Backward During Race In US

A video going viral on social media shows a high-speed boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in the US, where a boat travelling at around 200 miles per hour (321 km/h) lifted off the water, flipped backward, and crashed back into the lake. One person suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boat, named "Dirty Duck," got some air time while travelling at 200 miles per hour during the 38th annual boat race for charity, reported ABC17.

The footage shows the boat speeding across the lake before suddenly lifting into the air, flipping backward, and crashing back into the water.

The 45-year-old driver of the boat was seriously injured, according to a post by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 39-year-old throttleman was not hurt.

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Video attached to the post shows the boat speeding down the lake before suddenly lifting into the air and flipping backward. It then lands in the water and bounces twice.

The crash occurred during the first day of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.