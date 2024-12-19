'We Thought We Were Going To Die': Mumbai Tragedy Survivors Recall Horror

13 people have died and over 100 rescued in the Mumbai tragedy last afternoon

When Vaishali Adkane and her seven family members boarded the Neelkamal ferry at Gateway of India last afternoon, they had no clue they were about to have a near-death experience. About 40 minutes into the ferry ride, a Navy speedboat lost control and crashed into the vessel. At least 13 people have died and over 100 have been rescued. Fortunately, Vaishali and her family members have survived.

"Eight of us boarded the ferry at Gateway of India around 3 pm. About 40 minutes later, a white speedboat crashed into the ferry. We all fell. The impact was such that one of the men on the speedboat landed inside our ferry. About five minutes later, people started shouting and telling us to wear life jackets. No one wore life jackets earlier. We felt we were going to die," Vaishali told the media. She said people on the ferry started shouting for help but some vessels ignored them. "But shortly after, 2-3 boats came and started rescuing us. Thankfully, everyone in our family is safe."

Another survivor Dinesh Adkane said the ferry was full. "I saw some people fall off. They screamed for help, but no one came for 30 minutes. After that, boats came and rescued us. At the time of the accident, no one was wearing life jackets. When the ferry started drowning, we were told to wear life jackets," he said.

Among the dead are 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters yesterday.

The Navy speedboat was undergoing engine trials when it lost control and rammed the ferry. According to a defence official, a massive rescue operation launched by the Navy, marine police and the Coast Guard helped save lives. Four helicopters were involved in the rescue operation. Police personnel and local fishermen had also joined the rescue work.