Video: FedEx Plane Catches Fire After Bird Strike, Makes Emergency Landing In US

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday morning after it caught fire shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 767-3S2F took off around 8 am, but just minutes later, flames erupted from its right engine. Dramatic footage showed the aircraft racing back to the tarmac with fire spewing from the wing as emergency crews rushed to put it out.

The plane landed safely at 8:07 am, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No injuries were reported, and three people were onboard, Associated Press reported.

8am today FedEx plane leaving Newark airport has a bird strike.. right engine on fire emergency landing everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/bVwi60769F — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) March 1, 2025

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with FedEx, attributed the sudden ignition to a bird hitting the plane. "FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff. Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," a FedEx spokesperson told The NY Post.

A LiveATC recording captured the dramatic exchange between the flight crew and air traffic control. "Tower, FedEx 3609 - yeah, right engine shut down for a possible bird strike. We need to return back to the airport," a crew member is heard saying. Shortly after, another person reported seeing what looked like the plane's "engine fall off the right wing," NBC News reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft was inspected and cleared to continue its journey to Indianapolis at 9:30 am.

???? FedEx flight FDX3609, a Boeing 767-3S2F (N178FE), returned to Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a right engine issue, reportedly caused by bird ingestion. The crew executed a safe landing without further incident.



by KProcrastinator pic.twitter.com/OB7dXg1gXF — Airways Magazine (@airwaysmagazine) March 1, 2025

"Video from the incident shows the quick-thinking pilots returning the plane to land safely while the engine is on fire," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Reuters.

Air traffic at Newark was briefly halted as a precaution but quickly resumed.

Air safety concerns have been further heightened by last month's fatal crash over the Potomac River, where a Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with a commercial plane, killing all 67 passengers.