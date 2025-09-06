Video: Egg Thrown At Imran Khan's Sister Outside Pakistan Jail, 2 Arrested

In a horrible incident Aleema Khanum, sister of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, had an egg thrown at her outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The hearing for the Toshakhana case had taken place earlier and she was addressing the press when the episode happened.

The video footage shows the egg hitting her chin and then falling on her clothes, a woman can be heard shouting, "Who the hell is this?" and "Kisne kiya yeh (Who did this)." Khanum, although shocked, reacted calmly saying, "Koi baat nahi, jaane do".

Strongly condemn the disgraceful act of throwing an egg at Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such disrespect. Pakistan's politics need dialogue, not humiliation. #AleemaKhanum #StayStrongAleemaKhan pic.twitter.com/U5e2J1djPc — SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025

The video that was caught on camera is now being widely circulated on social media.

The police have arrested two women for hurling the egg at Khanum. According to the police, the women were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and the egg was thrown at her after she skipped a question posed to her by journalists.

Journalists had asked her questions regarding reporter Tayyab Baloch who was trolled after raising allegations against her on social media. He had asked Aleema questions regarding purchase of a property with donation funds. Baloch also claimed that the PTI team had started a campaign against him and that he also received a threat.

Journalists asked Aleema, "You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Is asking a question a crime? Do you only respond to questions of your choice?"

PTI supporters have condemned the act. One user on X wrote, "...Such behavior is not only unethical but also unfortunate, as it turns political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences of opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned.", another claimed, "This disgraceful act is by Asim Munir and the Noon League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family."

Khan has been accused of unlawfully buying and selling gifts kept inside a government owned department called the Toshakhana, or treasure house. The Toshakhana houses gifts received by prime ministers, presidents, ministers, members of parliament and other government officials.

He was later sentenced to prison in August 2023 for three years for selling gift items worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000).

The Toshakhana case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been adjourned on Friday and the next hearing is scheduled for September 8.

