Video: Driver Flees Hit-And-Run With Motorcycle Still Attached To Hood

The driver of the car was detained by the police.

A harrowing video has surfaced on the internet which shows a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case driving away with the motorcycle attached to the hood of his car. The incident took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and has been posted online by ViralHog.

The video, made available by Maíres Rodrigues, says that the car driver ran over a motorcyclist and did not stop to provide help.

The person who shot the video followed the vehicle to catch a glimpse of the driver. But as soon as the car approached the fleeing driver's vehicle, the motorcycle that he ran over was seen attached to the front of the car.

ViralHog further said in the description of the video that the driver was stopped a few kilometres ahead by the police and detained.

The motorcycle rider was, meanwhile, rushed to the hospital where he is currently recovering.

