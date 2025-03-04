Video: Donald Trump Seen "Dragging Leg" Amid Health Concerns Over "Bruised Hand"

Amid concerns surrounding his health, US President Donald Trump was reportedly seen 'limping' during a weekend golf outing at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The footage of the American President taking his time to get down from his golf cart has gone viral on social media, fuelling more speculation about his supposedly deteriorating health.

In the video, the 78-year-old president can be seen taking his time to get down from his cart and then slightly dragging one of his legs as he gets ready to take a shot during the game.

As the video spread on social media, several netizens concluded that the republican is suffering from some illness. A few even labelled his movement "wobblly" while they claimed he was moving his leg like a "piece of wood."

A few also expressed their concerns, pointing out that the President's gesture could be related to his age and wished him good luck.

"Looks like he is dragged that right leg. Hmmm," wrote a user.

"Something seems to be going on," wrote another.

This came just days after a large bruise was spotted on the back of Mr Trump's hand during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. This spared theories about the president's health on social media.

Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the matter in a statement to Fox News Digital and said, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.

More recently on Monday, a couple of new marks were again seen on his palm while he was speaking at a White House event about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Speculation about the mobility of Mr Trump's right leg has persisted for years, with scrutiny intensifying after he returned to the Oval Office. However, the White House has not provided any indication that the president is facing a serious medical issue.