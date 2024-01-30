Video Claims To Show Vladimir Putin's Secret Residence Near Finland

Locals say Putin visits the property at least once a year

A recent investigative report by the Dossier Center has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have a secret residence near Russia's border with Finland. According to the Moscow Times, Putin's alleged hideout is situated in Lake Ladoga National Park in Karelia.

The Dossier Center also published drone footage of the luxurious estate on YouTube, titled ''Putin's Secret Country House''. The residence allegedly belonging to Putin features ''three modern-style houses on the shore of Marjalahti Bay, two helipads, several yacht piers, a trout farm and a farm with cows for marbled beef production.'' Semi-precious stones are even used to decorate the interior.

Another notable feature identified in the footage is a waterfall, which the Dossier Center alleges was ''stolen'' from the Ladoga Skerries National Park. A square-shaped embankment, which appeared two years ago and is speculated to be part of an anti-aircraft system, is another interesting aspect of the mansion.

"There is no doubt the president relaxes here. During his visits, the local security is replaced by FSO [Federal Guard Service] employees, entrances are blocked off, and neighboring islands are sealed off,'' the Dossier Center's narrator says in the video.

The Dossier Center claimed that the only way to get to the property was by boat or aircraft. Dossier journalist Ilya Rozhdestvenskiy said, ''You can get here not only by air [helicopter] but also by yacht. To do this, Putin has a whole flotilla at his disposal.''

Mr. Rozhdestvenskiy further said that satellite images suggest there is an air defence system in place. He wrote, ''This is not the first time that marks on the ground – from the supports of military equipment deployed in combat positions from the air – have protected the President. Since the beginning of the war, all of Putin's main residences have been covered by the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system.''

According to local sources, Putin is believed to visit this secretive location at least once every year. The report also mentions that a nearby hotel is owned by Putin's friend Yuri Kovalchuk, and a neighboring property belongs to Roman Abramovich, the former owner of the Chelsea football club.

As per Newsweek, the property's listed owners are companies owned by a Russian businessman who runs a "network" that deals "with the president's leisure activities and is responsible for all of his real estate."